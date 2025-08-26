Illinois grandfather wins $200K on second-choice lottery ticket

The Brief An Illinois grandfather won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket after his favorite game was sold out. Clarence Neuenkirchen bought the winning 7X Bingo Multiplier ticket at a Jewel-Osco in Oswego. He plans to use the prize money for retirement, his grandchildren’s education, and possible travel.



An Illinois grandfather won $200,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket after learning his first choice was sold out.

Clarence Neuenkirchen won the grand prize playing the Illinois Lottery’s 7X Bingo Multiplier scratch-off ticket he bought from a Jewel-Osco in Oswego.

What they're saying:

"I was hoping to buy my favorite $5 Crossword ticket, but it was sold out," Neuenkirchen told the Illinois Lottery. "7X Bingo Multiplier is my second favorite—it feels like a little escape. I can take my time playing it."

Neuenkirchen said his wife might have been even more excited than he was.

"I honestly thought she was going to break the floor—she kept jumping up and down!" he said.

Neuenkirchen said he plans to put some of the money into retirement, set up education funds for his grandchildren and possibly go on a cruise or travel to France.

"Maybe once the money is in our account, it’ll finally feel real," Neuenkirchen said.

Clarence Neuenkirchen of Montgomery, IL is all smiles after winning the $200,000 grand prize on the Illinois Lottery’s 7X Bingo Multiplier specialty ticket. (Illinois Lottery)

By the numbers:

The Jewel-Osco located at 3795 Orchard Road will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery has given more than $25 billion in revenue to education funding and other causes statewide since 1985.