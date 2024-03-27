Illinois Lottery players win several big prizes in latest Mega Millions drawing

The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket may have been sold in New Jersey but several Chicago-area lottery players won prizes worth up to $1 million in Tuesday night's drawing.

One lucky Illinois player matched all five of the winning Mega Millions numbers and won $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at RT. 59 Gasoline Inc., located at 1100 W. Stearns Road in Bartlett.

Other prizes that were won in Illinois in the Tuesday night drawing were:

$20,000 at Corliss Shell, 11100 Corliss Ave., in Chicago

$20,000 at Speedway, 885 E. Touhy Ave., in Des Plaines

$10,000 at Palos Hills Mart, 10300 S. Harlem Ave., in Palos Hills

$10,000 at Prestige Food & Liquors, 5439 W. Madison St., in Chicago

$10,000 at Cigarette Palace Inc., 1916 W. Army Trail Road in Hanover Park

$10,000 at Lucky Place Inc., 3780 Lincoln Highway in Olympia Fields.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It’s tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.13 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.