Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M in FastPlay game

The Brief An Illinois iLottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot playing the FastPlay game Cash Castle. The winner, who called himself "King of the Castle," said the prize came during a difficult time for his family. He plans to use the winnings to take his children and grandchildren on their first trip to Walt Disney World.



An Illinois iLottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot with the newest FastPlay game, Cash Castle, the Illinois Lottery announced Friday.

The lucky winner, who referred to himself as the "King of the Castle," said he often tries new games through the Illinois Lottery app.

"On that particular day, I was thinking about my family—we’ve been going through some challenging times," he said in a statement released by the lottery. "I took a chance on Cash Castle, and couldn’t believe it when I actually hit the jackpot. This win truly came at the perfect time."

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive jackpot game that starts at $100,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until someone wins.

The winner, who shared the moment with his wife and daughter, said the realization was overwhelming.

This marks the second-largest Cash Castle jackpot since the game launched earlier this year. A $1.4 million jackpot was won in April, and another player claimed $462,000 in March.

What's next:

The winner plans to use his newfound fortune to treat his family—including five children and eight grandchildren—to their first trip to Walt Disney World.

"We’ve always wanted to take our family to Walt Disney World, but we’ve never been able to fit it into our budget. Now is the perfect time," he said.

Since launching in February, Cash Castle has sold more than 350,000 winning tickets and paid out nearly $28 million in prizes. The Illinois Lottery currently offers 35 FastPlay games.