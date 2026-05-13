Illinois Lottery player celebrates $1 million scratch-off prize

article

The Brief Jerry of Island Lake won a $1 million prize playing an Illinois Lottery "Millionaire Club" scratch-off ticket. He bought the winning ticket at a local store after initially trying another ticket that didn’t win. He plans to use the money for fishing trips and to visit his 90-year-old mother in Arizona.



A routine stop at a local store turned into a million-dollar surprise for an Island Lake man who won the top prize on an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

What we know:

Jerry, of Island Lake, said he won $1 million playing the Illinois Lottery’s "Millionaire Club" scratch-off after initially buying a different $50 ticket that didn’t pay off. He said he decided to try one more ticket from the same batch.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kelley’s Market at 3401 S. River Road in Island Lake. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

What they're saying:

Jerry said he scratched the ticket in the store and immediately scanned it to confirm the win.

"I was floored—I couldn’t believe it," he told the lottery, adding that he briefly thought the machine might be wrong. "I started tapping on the machine, thinking ‘Am I going crazy?’"

He also noted the timing of the win, saying he bought the ticket on April Fools’ Day and initially thought it might be a prank.

Jerry said he plans to use the winnings to spend more time fishing and paddle kayaking in Wisconsin, a lifelong hobby he has enjoyed since childhood. He also plans to travel to Arizona to visit his 90-year-old mother.