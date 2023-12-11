Illinois Lottery player wins $1M on scratch-off; couple who sold ticket beyond excited

article

An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket this week.

The ticket was purchased at Happy's Super Service Convenience Store, located at 101 E. Dakota St. in Spring Valley, Ill.

Lisa West, the owner of the convenience store, said she couldn't have been more excited for the customer who won the big prize.

"A regular customer came in, bought a holiday ticket, and scratched it off right here in front of us," said West. "Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket – it was a pretty exciting moment."

For selling the winning ticket, West's store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, which comes out to $10,000.

"I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet that we get such a generous prize, too. My husband and I have owned this store for over 16 years. You never think the big wins will happen to someone you know – and at such a joyful time of year. We can’t wait to celebrate!" said West.

So far this year, over 61 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, Lottery officials said.