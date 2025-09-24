Illinois Lottery player wins $1M Powerball prize

article

The Brief An Aurora resident won $1 million with a Powerball ticket bought at Joe's Tobacco and Vape. The ticket matched all five numbers in the Sept. 3 drawing. The winner plans to buy a new car and gifts for family and friends.



A lucky Illinois Lottery player woke up a millionaire after buying a winning Powerball ticket.

What we know:

The ticket was bought at Joe's Tobacco and Vape & Phone Repair Shop at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. It matched all five numbers in the Sept. 3 Powerball drawing.

"I usually play Lotto, but this time I found an old Powerball ticket in the drawer and figured I’d give those numbers another try," the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Illinois Lottery. "The jackpot was so high — over a billion dollars! I figured I wouldn’t get too many chances at that kind of money."

What they're saying:

The winner said it took awhile for reality to hit him.

"I woke up the next day after the drawing, had my second cup of coffee, and suddenly remembered to check the numbers," the winner said. "It took a whole day to sink in. I triple-checked my ticket and even scanned it at the store where I bought it. I barely slept that night — my blood pressure was through the roof!"

The winner said he plans to use the prize money to buy a new car and gifts for loved ones.

Joe's Tobacco Shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Eight Illinois Lottery players have won prizes over a million dollars, playing the Powerball this year.