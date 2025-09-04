Illinois Powerball player wins $1M in Wednesday's drawing; $1.7B jackpot still up for grabs

The Brief A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago. Wednesday night’s jackpot reached $1.4 billion but went unclaimed. Saturday’s jackpot is now an estimated $1.7 billion, the third-largest in U.S. history.



An Illinois Lottery player who bought a ticket in Chicago's west suburbs is $1 million richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, while the jackpot keeps climbing toward new record territory.

What we know:

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at Joe’s Tobacco & Vape, located at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

The drawing’s jackpot stood at $1.4 billion, but no one hit all six numbers, pushing Saturday’s jackpot to an estimated $1.7 billion. If won, it would be the third-largest Powerball prize and the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Other Illinois players also had big wins Wednesday:

Two players won $100,000 each in University Park and Westchester.

Six players won $50,000 each across Chicago, Aurora, Rock Falls, Princeton, Rock Island, and online via iLottery.

By the numbers:

Since the Powerball roll began June 2, Illinois players have purchased more than 1.3 million winning tickets totaling nearly $15.7 million in prizes.

The run has also generated nearly $73.8 million in ticket sales, allowing the Illinois Lottery to return about $29.5 million to the state’s Common School Fund, which supports K-12 education.

Retailers also benefit: they receive commissions on every ticket sold and earn a 1% selling bonus on winning tickets.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night.

Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased in-store, online or via the Illinois Lottery app. Players can add the Power Play for $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes.