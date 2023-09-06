Illinois Lottery player wins $700K on Labor Day

An Illinois Lottery player had a lucky Labor Day weekend, winning $700,000 in Monday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased online, and matched all five numbers in Monday evening's drawing to take home the $700,000 prize, Illinois Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were 8-10-21-36-41.

More than 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold over the holiday weekend, totaling $1 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encouraged all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.