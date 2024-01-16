Illinois Lottery player wins $720K with online game

An Illinois Lottery player is getting a major payday after winning the Fast Play Twenty 20s online jackpot.

The lucky online player took home $721,388 over the weekend. They had one of more than 5,600 winning tickets sold on Sunday for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game.

Illinois Lottery players won more than $950,000 in prizes in just one day.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide - in-store and online - until the jackpot is won.

There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are over 25 Fast Play games to choose from.