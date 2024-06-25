Illinois lottery player wins $900K jackpot prize

One Illinois lottery player struck it big over the weekend with a jackpot-winning ticket worth $900,000.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Stop N Shop, located at 2501 North Huffman Boulevard in Rockford.

The ticket was bought for the June 22 evening drawing.

"The winner came in Sunday morning, scanned the ticket, and gasped and his face turned bright red when he realized he was holding a jackpot-winning ticket," explained Raj Patel, store manager at Stop N Shop. "He was ecstatic, of course, they couldn’t believe it! He’s a town local and a regular customer we see a few times a week."

As a reward for selling the winning ticket, the Stop N Shop will get a selling bonus of $9,000, or one percent of the prize amount.

Patel, Manager at Stop N Shop, located at 2501 N. Huffman Boulevard in Rockford, is all smiles after selling a $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were: 8-11-14-33-34.

"The winner was absolutely thrilled. ‘It’s a nice life-changing amount,’ he told me," added Patel. "My advice to our players? Dream big and take a chance on a ticket. This just proved that dreams can come true and I’m so happy for the winner."

Over 29,800 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were purchased for the Saturday evening drawing, according to lottery officials.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.