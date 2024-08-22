Illinois Lottery player exchanges texts with boss after winning $690,000: 'Please don't quit'

article

One Illinois Lottery player is living large after winning more than $690,000!

The lucky winner, nicknamed "Future Audi Owner," plans to do just that with his winnings — purchase an Audi. The winner also said he plans to pay off his debt.

"As soon as I realized I won, the first person I told was my boss," the winner said. "He texted back, ‘Please don’t quit – we need you!’ It made me laugh, but I told him not to worry, I’m not going anywhere."

The "Future Audi Owner" won the big bucks playing the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot on the Illinois Lottery app.

"I was about to close my app one day when I decided to play one more time. On the very last number of the game, I hit the jackpot. I couldn’t believe it!," he said.

So far this year, over 8.7 million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold with prizes amounting to more than $169 million for Lottery players in Illinois.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, click here.