Illinois family wins $1 million Powerball prize after carwash stop

The Brief An Illinois family won $1,000,004 on Powerball after buying a ticket during a carwash stop. They plan to split the winnings and fund their children’s education and a Disney trip. The ticket was sold at a Bensenville Exxon, which gets a $10,000 bonus.



A spur-of-the-moment stop turned into a million-dollar win for an Illinois family who bought a Powerball ticket while washing their car in Bensenville, lottery officials said.

What we know:

The family, who claimed the prize under the name "Malongo" to remain anonymous, matched all five numbers — 7, 14, 23, 24 and 60 — in the Aug. 9 drawing to win $1 million, plus an extra $4 for matching the Powerball.

They purchased the ticket at the Exxon Mobil station at 1156 South York Road, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

The father of the family said he decided to play Powerball "for the most money" and immediately recognized the winning numbers when he checked them.

What they're saying:

He said the million-dollar prize will help pay for his three adult children’s education — and fund a family trip to Disney World.

"When I checked the numbers, it sank in immediately that I had won," the father told the Illinois Lottery. "I felt relieved, but my wife - she thought I was lying. Then she said, ‘We’re going to Disney World!’"

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, with tickets costing $2 each.