Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket nets lucky winner $1 million

One Illinois Lottery player won the top prize of $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The winner bought a $10 Gold Multiplier Instant Ticket from Fast Mart, located at the Marathon gas station at 3801 S. 6th St., in Springfield.

Fas Mart will receive 1 percent of the total prize amount, or $10,000.

Over 45 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold so far this year, totaling over $1.1 billion in prizes.

The $10 Gold Multiplier Instant Ticket game launched earlier this month.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to write the name on the back of their ticket and secure it in a safe place before claiming their prize. Winners can visit the Illinois Lottery website for more information.