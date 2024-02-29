Illinois Lottery player wins $1M with scratch-off ticket on her birthday

One lucky Illinois woman became a millionaire on her birthday when she bought a winning scratch-off lottery ticket in a Chicago suburb.

The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, bought a $25 Diamond Crossword 10X ticket at the BP gas station located at 12700 S. Harlem Ave., in Palos Heights.

"When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger," she said. "As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn’t believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check - and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles - I didn’t think I would be able to drive home!"

The lucky winner said she chose that particular ticket because purple is her favorite color.

"My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer," the lucky winner said. "This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this."

Over 10 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold so far this year, totaling more than $253 million in prizes.