Illinois man wins $1M with scratch-off lottery ticket: 'This can't be right'

An Illinois man won $1 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at a gas station.

He purchased the winning ticket, part of the $10 Million lottery game, at the Circle K gas station located at 1710 S. 10th St. in Mount Vernon.

"My girlfriend scratched the ticket and kept on staring at it and saying, ‘This can’t be right, this can’t be right’ - so I took a look and then ended up saying the same thing," said the winner, who requested to remain anonymous. "Once it sank in that we had won $1 million, we were both dumbfounded and happy at the same time – a moment we will never forget."

The winner said he hopes to use the money to buy a new house and "hopefully retire a little earlier."

The Circle K gas station will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.

This month, over 2.5 million Illinois Lottery instant tickets have been sold, totaling over $63.7 million in winnings, officials said.