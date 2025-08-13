Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago's suburbs wins $400K jackpot
LEMONT, Ill. - An Illinois Lottery player in Chicago's southwest suburbs woke up Wednesday $400,000 richer.
What we know:
The Illinois Lottery says one ticket in Tuesday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing matched all five numbers, 3-4-6-8-41.
The winning ticket was purchased at Walker Liquor, located at 12255 Walker Road, in Lemont. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus, equal to 1% of the jackpot, for selling the ticket.
Walker Liquor in Lemont sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000. (Google Maps)
Nearly 19,000 other tickets also won prizes in Tuesday night's drawing.
What we don't know:
It is unclear at this point who purchased the winning ticket.
What's next:
The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the jackpot. Lottery officials recommend signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place until ready to claim.
Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two daily drawings and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in stores, online, and through the Illinois Lottery app.
For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Lottery.