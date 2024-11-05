Illinois woman buys $1M winning lottery ticket while grocery shopping

The Brief An Illinois woman won $1 million after purchasing a Lucky Day Lotto ticket during a quick grocery stop in Elmhurst. After forgetting about the ticket for a few days, she was shocked to discover she had matched all five numbers, making her the ninth $1 million winner this year.



One trip to the grocery store netted one lucky Illinois woman $1 million after buying a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The woman purchased the winning ticket for the Oct. 20 evening drawing at a Jewel-Osco located at 153 Schiller St., in Elmhurst.

She matched all five numbers to land the $1 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were 2-3-24-25-28.

"While on my way to visit my Aunt, I made a quick stop at Jewel to pick up a few groceries, and before heading out the door, I grabbed a quick pick Lucky Day Lotto ticket," the lucky winner told lottery officials. "I actually put the ticket in my purse and forgot all about it."

When she scanned the lottery ticket on her phone a few days later, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

"I immediately saw '$1,000,000' on the screen and I was in total shock. I scanned the ticket one more time to double-check, and when it showed ‘$1,000,000’ again, I instantly started crying. I thought, 'This is unbelievable.'"

Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst, located at 153 Schiller Street. (Google Maps)

The winner said she plans to use some of the money to visit her favorite place in the world, Ireland.

The woman was the ninth player to win $1 million or more this year playing the Lucky Day Lotto game.