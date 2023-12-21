Illinois Lottery player wins $400K on $5 scratch-off in Chicago suburbs

A scratch-off ticket turned into a $400,000 payday for one lucky Illinois Lottery player in suburban Chicago.

The winning $5 Gold Standard Instant ticket was sold at Tony's Fresh Market in Bolingbrook, located at 271 S. Bolingbrook Drive.

This is also a big win for the local grocery, which will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $4,000.

The Illinois Lottery says more than 63 million Instant Tickets were sold in 2023, winning players almost $1.4 billion in prizes.

Photo courtesy: Tony’s Fresh Market, 271 S. Bolingbrook Drive, Bolingbrook (Google Maps).

There are more than 50 different Instant Ticket games to choose from at over 7,000 retail locations across the state.