Illinois winners of $349M Mega Millions jackpot come forward

The Brief A group of Illinois Lottery players has claimed the $349 million Mega Millions jackpot from the March 25 drawing. The winners, who call themselves "Blessed," bought the ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Cortland and plan to use the money to do good. The jackpot run generated over $9 million for Illinois schools through the Common School Fund.



The winners of the $349 million Mega Millions jackpot from the March 25 drawing have officially stepped forward, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The group, who chose to remain anonymous and are nicknamed "Blessed," bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at Casey’s General Store at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a $500,000 bonus.

What they're saying:

"We’re absolutely ecstatic and feel incredibly blessed," the winners said in a statement. "We plan to use this money to do good — this unbelievable prize will truly be the gift that keeps on giving."

By the numbers:

This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois in the past four years. Notable recent wins include a $1.34 billion jackpot in 2022, the state’s largest prize, and a $552 million win last year by an iLottery player — the biggest online lottery win in U.S. history.

The Illinois Lottery reported that nearly $24 million in total ticket sales occurred during this latest jackpot run, generating more than $9 million for the state’s Common School Fund to support K-12 education.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $70 million. Tickets cost $5.