Illinois Lottery player wins $1M after buying Mega Millions ticket in Rockford

Illinois Lottery players who tried their luck in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing should double check their numbers.

A winning $1 million winning Mega millions ticket was purchased for the July 26 drawing at Casey's, located at 5965 Columbia Parkway in Rockford, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Friday night drawing to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 2-14-33-58-65.

Casey's in Rockford is also a big winner as they'll receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket.

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Casey’s in Rockford, located at 5965 Columbia Parkway. (Google Maps)

Over 23,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the Friday night drawing, lottery officials said. Two other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California and New Jersey, according to officials.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT. The jackpot is worth an estimated $331 million.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Illinois Lottery officials encouraged all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to collect their winnings.