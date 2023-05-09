'Illinois Made' Mother's Day Gift Guide unveiled to promote local surprises for mom

Mother's Day is this Sunday, and the Illinois Office of Tourism is hoping you will surprise mom with something local.

The Tourism Office has launched an "Illinois Made" Mother's Day Gift Guide. The theme is "It’s handmade, homemade, locally made, it’s Illinois made."

The list includes treats from Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side, lunch in West Town at the Forbidden Root Brewery and Restaurant, Chicago’s first botanical brewery, crafts like custom stoneware pottery, hand-blown fire glass, and so much more.

You can find the guide online at EnjoyIllinois.com.