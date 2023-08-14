Illinois makes it easier for students to participate in 4-H Club, FFA

The state is making it easier for students to participate in two of the largest extracurricular clubs: 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure that lets students who attend work-based learning events have their participation count toward school attendance.

The bill amends the Illinois school code.

FFA and 4-H programs encourage both urban and rural students to get hands-on experience in a variety of fields including agriculture, STEM and business development.

"As governor of this great state, I've made it my mission to provide every student regardless of their economic status access to all that FFA and 4-H have to offer both inside and outside the classroom," said Pritzker.

Last year, the governor announced all students enrolled in an agriculture class would have their FFA dues paid by the state, increasing membership by nearly 80 percent.

Illinois 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth organization in the state.