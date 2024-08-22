Illinois man arrested after allegedly driving car on airport runway, getting into aircraft

article

An Illinois man was arrested on Tuesday after driving a vehicle on an active airport runway and getting inside an aircraft.

Erik Deanda-Gonzalez, 30, of Zion, was charged with criminal trespass to an airport runway, criminal trespass to an airport, resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID Card and criminal trespass to property.

At about 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Campbell Airport in unincorporated Grayslake for a report of a Toyota racing back and forth on an active runway.

When officers arrived, they learned that Deanda-Gonzalez had allegedly parked his car and began entering hangars at the airport. Deputies ended up finding him inside an aircraft that was parked near a taxiway.

Employees at the airfield told deputies that Deanda-Gonzalez did not own the aircraft and should not have been inside of it.

Deanda-Gonzalez then allegedly left the aircraft and talked with sheriff's deputies. They all then walked back toward the Toyota.

Deputies asked Deanda-Gonzalez about why he was at the airfield, and at that time, without warning, Deanda-Gonzalez allegedly turned around, ran back toward the aircraft and attempted to crawl back inside.

Deputies pulled him out of the aircraft and placed him in custody. He did not provide an explanation as to why he was at the airport.

Deputies searched Deanda-Gonzalez's vehicle and found ammunition, but no firearm.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where he was released with conditions.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 3.