Illinois man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills: 'Another drug dealer off our streets'

An Illinois man was arrested this week after an investigation uncovered his alleged involvement in selling fentanyl and other drugs.

Alejandro I. Dominguez, 42, of Mundelein, faces four felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X), five felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class 1), one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to delver (Class 2) and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4).

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) recently received information that Dominguez was selling cocaine and pills laced with fentanyl.

Detectives then initiated an undercover operation that spanned several months and recovered over 1,300 pills laced with fentanyl and over 30 grams of cocaine.

On Thursday, SIG detectives took Dominguez into custody without incident.

"We have witnessed the terrible effects that fentanyl has in our community. As your Sheriff, I will continue to make it a priority to arrest those who traffic deadly drugs into our community. I am proud that we successfully removed another drug dealer off our streets by working together with our federal and local partners," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

On Friday, Dominguez was ordered to be held for a detention hearing on July 23.