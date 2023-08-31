Man arrested in Gurnee after allegedly killing 17-year-old boy in Chicago
article
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a teen boy on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this year.
Kevin Noyola Corea, of Park City, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
On May 20, Corea was allegedly one of the offenders who opened fire in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road.
A 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and abdomen and died as a result of the shooting.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Corea was arrested Tuesday in Gurnee and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available by police.