Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in Gurnee after allegedly killing 17-year-old boy in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:31PM
Hermosa
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kevin Noyola Corea, 19

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a teen boy on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this year.

Kevin Noyola Corea, of Park City, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. 

On May 20, Corea was allegedly one of the offenders who opened fire in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road. 

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and abdomen and died as a result of the shooting.

Teenage boy shot and killed on Northwest Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say he was walking along the sidewalk on North Pulaski near Armitage when someone opened fire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Corea was arrested Tuesday in Gurnee and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police. 