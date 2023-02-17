Illinois man breaks court officer's nose during sentencing

A Winthrop Harbor man has been charged with multiple felonies after breaking an officer's nose during a court appearance Wednesday in Lake County.

Maseo B. Rosser, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday to be sentenced on a 2020 charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

After the 90-month sentence was handed down, Rosser attacked the court officer as he was being taken into custody, Covelli said.

Maseo Rosser (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The court officer sustained a broken nose after Rosser punched him in the face and headbutted him, the statement said.

Another court officer and two deputies who were in the courtroom at the time intervened and were able to restrain Rosser after several minutes.

Rosser was taken into custody and held at the Lake County Jail before being transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"Instead of accepting accountability for his past actions, this individual made the poor choice to attack our staff, which is nothing short of cowardly," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "I, along with all of our staff, are wishing our court officer a speedy recovery, and we look forward to having him back at work soon."

He had been out on bail prior to Wednesday's sentencing, Covelli said.

Rosser now faces three felony charges for the attack, including aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing injury and aggravated assault, officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday on the new charges.