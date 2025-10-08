Illinois man called 911 for help, then armed himself before being shot by police: prosecutors

The Brief A 32-year-old Carpentersville man is charged with several felonies after being shot by police in August. Prosecutors say he called 911 for help, then armed himself with a gun while officers were inside his home. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



A Carpentersville man who police say called 911 for help in August is now facing multiple felony charges after he was shot by officers during the response.

What we know:

According to Kane County prosecutors and Carpentersville police, 32-year-old Deshawn Jones is charged with four counts of armed violence, possessing a controlled substance, two counts each of aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a firearm against a peace officer, and obstructing a police officer.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Jones called 911 three times on Aug. 28, asking for help at his home. Officers arrived and found Jones and his adult brother inside. Paramedics were then called to assist Jones.

While inside the home, officers found a gun near suspected cocaine, according to officials.

At that point, Jones reportedly refused medical treatment and went into a bedroom and officers followed. Police say he ignored commands to leave the room and armed himself with a black revolver taken from a closet.

While officers retreated from the room, they then fired at Jones "fearing for their safety and others," prosecutors said.

Jones was struck by gunfire, eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital. Police say they found three firearms in the home: the initial gun near the suspected drugs, the black revolver, and an AK-47.

Deshawn Jones

After being discharged from the hospital on Monday, Jones was taken to the Kane County jail. On Tuesday, a judge granted prosecutors’ request to keep him detained while his case is pending.

What we don't know:

It is not exactly clear why Jones initially called 911 for help.

What's next:

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, as required under Illinois law. The findings will be reviewed by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jones' next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.