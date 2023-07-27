Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man granted Certificate of Innocence after wrongful conviction for murder

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Wayne Washington served more than 12 years in prison for the 1993 murder of a college basketball standout.

CHICAGO - An Illinois man has finally received the green light to clear his record of murder.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that Wayne Washington, who took a plea deal for a murder he didn't commit, can now get a Certificate of Innocence. That reverses a lower court ruling that denied Washington the certificate, because he had pleaded guilty.

The conviction was vacated years ago but remained on his record.

Washington served more than 12 years in prison for the 1993 murder of a college basketball standout. He confessed after being beaten by detectives connected to former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge.

Washington recanted his story during his trial.