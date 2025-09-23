Illinois man charged with attempted murder in South Side attack

article

The Brief Frank Barker, 58, is accused of attacking a 69-year-old man with a blunt object on Aug. 20 in the 8300 block of South Green Street. He was arrested Monday morning in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street. Barker, of South Holland, faces an attempted first-degree murder charge and has a detention hearing Tuesday.



An Illinois man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on another man last month on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Frank Barker, 58, allegedly battered and seriously wounded a 69-year-old man with a "blunt object" on Aug. 20 in the 8300 block of South Green Street, according to police.

Barker was arrested on Monday morning in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Barker, of South Holland, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.