Illinois man charged with his own mother’s 2024 murder, police say

The Brief Chris Nielsen was charged in connection with the murder of his mother, Alison Findley, of Morris. Findley was reported missing and her body was found near her home in August of 2024. Nielsen initially denied involvement in her death but was charged this month by prosecutors.



A Bourbonnais man was charged in connection with the murder of his own mother last year in Morris, police said.

Chris Nielsen, 44, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony domestic battery, and felony aggravated battery, according to the Morris Police Department.

Chris Nielsen | Will County Sheriff's Office

Mother goes missing

His mother, Alison Findley, 63, was reported missing by a friend on Aug. 30.

The friend reported that Findley was last seen by Nielsen just a few days earlier.

Findley’s body was found in the area behind an apartment building in the 900 block of Twilight Drive on Aug. 30. A woman walking her dog discovered her body buried in the brush of the tree line.

Findley lived in a nearby apartment.

Nielsen initially denied any involvement in his mother’s death, police said.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office determined that Findley died from homicidal trauma and had strangulation injuries.

After they collected enough evidence for an arrest, investigators learned Nielsen had a warrant for his arrest in Will County on an unrelated charge.

They found Nielsen at a home in Bourbonnais. He was arrested and taken to the Will County Jail.

Police said Nielsen will next be transferred to the Grundy County Jail.