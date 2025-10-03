Illinois man charged with shooting man in groin inside South Side business

article

The Brief A 33-year-old Maywood man was charged after a shooting inside a Gresham business Wednesday night. Police say Gerald Robinson shot a man in the abdomen and groin, leaving the victim in critical condition. Robinson was arrested shortly after and faces a detention hearing Friday.



A suburban Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting Wednesday night inside a business in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Gerald Robinson, 33, allegedly shot a man in the abdomen and groin around 7:35 p.m. inside a business in the 7900 block of South Damen Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Robinson was arrested less than a half hour later. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Police said a handgun was record from the scene.

Robinson, of Maywood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.