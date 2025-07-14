Illinois man facing charges after attempt to hit pedestrian leads to crash, police say

The Brief An Illinois man allegedly tried to hit a pedestrian with his pickup truck and crashed into multiple vehicles outside a Yorkville business Sunday night. Police later found the truck in a ditch about a mile from the scene and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Thomas Betsinger. Betsinger faces multiple charges, including attempted reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and DUI; he's due in court July 14.



An Illinois man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to hit a pedestrian with his pickup truck and crashing into several vehicles outside a Yorkville business, police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 1500 block of Corneils Road.

A witness told Yorkville police that a black Toyota pickup truck struck several parked vehicles while appearing to attempt to hit a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find multiple damaged vehicles and property, but the truck had already fled the scene.

A short time later, police located the pickup truck about a mile east, in a ditch along Corneils Road. Authorities said it appeared the driver had lost control.

Charges Filed :

The driver, who was located near the truck, was identified as Thomas Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery.

Thomas Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery. (Yorkville PD ) Expand

He was transported to the Kendall County Jail and arrested on the following charges:

One count of aggravated assault (Class 4 felony)

One count of criminal damage to property (Class 4 felony)

One count of attempted reckless homicide

Two additional counts of aggravated assault

One count of driving under the influence of alcohol

Surveillance video from the business showed Betsinger’s truck leaving the parking lot surface multiple times in what police described as "an intentional attempt to strike a pedestrian," before hitting two parked vehicles and driving away.

What's next:

Betsinger is scheduled to appear in court on the evening of July 14 for a pretrial release hearing.