Illinois man arrested for gun and cocaine possession amid drug trafficking investigation: sheriff

An Illinois man was arrested this week for allegedly possessing guns and cocaine.

Amado Palma-Yanes, 38, of Zion, is facing multiple charges, including three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice, according to authorities.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) launched an investigation after receiving information that Palma-Yanes was involved in drug trafficking. During the investigation, authorities discovered that he had an active arrest warrant from 2012 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and had been using several aliases to evade capture.

On Tuesday, SIG members conducted a traffic stop on Palma-Yanes, during which he allegedly provided a false ID with one of his alias names. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine at the time of the stop, police said.

A subsequent search of Palma-Yanes' residence allegedly uncovered three illegally possessed firearms, including one that was a personally manufactured firearm without a serial number. Additional evidence allegedly linked to drug trafficking was also seized from the home.

A sheriff's K9 unit alerted to a safe in the residence, indicating the presence of narcotics. Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to open the safe.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Palma-Yanes to be held pending a detention hearing, scheduled for Thursday.