Illinois man indicted in $17.3M healthcare fraud scheme, feds say

The Brief A suburban Chicago man is accused of submitting more than $17.3 million in fraudulent claims to a private insurer. Prosecutors say he set up fake therapy companies and collected at least $1.4 million in payments. The indictment is the first brought by the U.S. Attorney’s new Healthcare Fraud Section in Chicago.



A Grayslake man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he submitted more than $17.3 million in false healthcare claims.

What we know:

Shawn Bashir allegedly created two entities—Success for Kids and Growing Kids Therapy—that claimed to provide early intervention services for children.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday in Chicago, Bashir submitted or caused to be submitted fraudulent claims to a private insurer between 2019 and 2025.

The indictment states that while Bashir billed more than $17.3 million, the insurer ultimately paid out at least $1.4 million for therapy services that were never provided.

What's next:

Bashir, 39, was charged with eight counts of healthcare fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Chicago.

A status hearing is set for Nov. 12.

Dig deeper:

The case is the first indictment from the newly created Healthcare Fraud Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Since U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros took office in April 2025, his office says they've charged nearly $2 billion in healthcare fraud schemes.