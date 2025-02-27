Illinois man involved in Boy Scouts of America faces 90 felony counts of sexual abuse, assault: prosecutors

article

The Brief A Montgomery man is accused of sexually assaulting and abusing five teens. Michael G. Farris was arrested this week at his home. Farris was involved in organizations, including Train Club and Boy Scouts of America.



An 84-year-old suburban man was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing at least five teens over a span of 15 years.

Michael G. Farris, of Montgomery, faces 23 felony counts of criminal sexual assault and 67 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

What we know:

Between Jan. 20, 2008 and July 30, 2022, Farris allegedly committed acts of sexual penetration and contact with five teens between the ages of 13 and 17.

Farris was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.

Investigators believe Farris may have more victims. He was involved in organizations, including Train Club and the Boy Scouts of America.

What you can do:

To report a suspected incident of child sexual abuse or any suspicious situation, contact the Montgomery Police Department at (331) 212-9091 or Kane County Child Advocacy Center Investigator Tom Ruzevich at (630) 208-5160.

What's next:

Farris’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.