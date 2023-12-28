Illinois man killed after being struck by vehicle in Lake County

An Illinois man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the side of the road in unincorporated Libertyville early Thursday.

At about 3:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Route 137 and Clover Drive in unincorporated Libertyville for a car versus pedestrian crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a 51-year-old man, from Park City, critically injured.

According to preliminary information, a 2016 Kia Rio, driven by a 54-year-old Woodstock man, was traveling westbound on Route 137 in the outside lane of traffic.

The Kia did not see the pedestrian, who was walking in the lane of traffic for an unknown reason.

At that time, the Kia struck the pedestrian. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.