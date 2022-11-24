Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks

An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year.

Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.

A federal jury found Phillips guilty on both counts of bank robbery last Thursday.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing that Phillips entered the banks posing as a customer. After handing a deposit slip to the teller, Phillips announced a robbery and demanded money.

At the Belvidere location, Phillips threatened a teller by saying, "Don't make me come over the counter," after the teller did not give Phillips as much money as he demanded.

Three days after the Rockford robbery, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Rockford and found $5,090 in cash hidden in a sock.

Phillips committed these robberies while on court-supervised release following a prior federal conviction for robbing two Rockford banks in 2017.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000 — plus restitution.

Phillips will be sentenced on March 16, 2023.