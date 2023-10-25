Illinois man sentenced for firing shots at North Chicago police officers

article

An Illinois man was sentenced this week to nearly 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for firing multiple shots at police last year.

Oscar Martinez, 22, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer in July.

According to prosecutors, in June 2022, North Chicago police received a report of shots fired at a residence in Lake County. When officers arrived, they located Martinez outside the residence holding a firearm.

Officers ordered Martinez to put the firearm down, but instead, he began firing shots at officers. He then attempted to flee the area, but officers were able to take him into custody shortly after, prosecutors said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

A judge announced Martinez's 49-year prison sentence Wednesday.

"This offender risked the lives of police officers and members of that community. With this sentence, he will no longer be a threat to others. Once again, I want to thank our outstanding trial team and the brave officers who serve our community every day," said State’s Attorney Rinehart.

Martinez received 486 days of time served credit and his sentence is to be served at 85 percent.