Man convicted of firing shots at North Chicago police officers last year; faces up to 100 years in prison

A man has been convicted of shooting at police officers in North Chicago last year.

Oscar Martinez, 22, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Martinez was charged in June 2022 after police responded to a North Chicago residence for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Martinez outside the residence, holding a firearm.

Officers ordered Martinez to put the firearm down. That's when Martinez began firing shots at the officers.

He then attempted to flee the area, however, officers were able to take him into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The guilty verdict was handed down after two hours of deliberation.

Martinez's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The conviction of attempted murder of a peace officer carries a mandatory sentence of 40 to 100 years, and each count is to be served concurrently.