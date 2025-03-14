Illinois man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman with severe intellectual disability

article

The Brief Isaiah Fields was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a Marklund Home resident who had a severe intellectual disability and could not consent. Authorities discovered the victim’s pregnancy in 2024, prompting an investigation. DNA testing of employees linked Fields to the crime, leading to his arrest. Fields must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender for life under Illinois law.



A Kane County judge has sentenced a Batavia man to prison for sexually assaulting a resident of Marklund Home in Geneva, who had a severe intellectual disability and was unable to give consent.

Isaiah Fields, 24, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to aggravated criminal sexual assault — a Class X felony.

The backstory:

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5, 2023, Fields assaulted the victim, who later gave birth in 2024.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after the pregnancy was discovered, collecting DNA samples from past and current male employees. Fields’ DNA test matched, leading to his arrest.

What's next:

Fields must register as a lifetime sex offender under Illinois law and serve at least 85% of his sentence.

He will receive credit for 308 days already served in the Kane County Jail.