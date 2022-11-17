Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man

article

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018.

Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.

His co-defendant, 25-year-old Juan Calderon, formerly of Aurora, was also found guilty in the killing of Nicolas.

At about 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2018, West Chicago police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Forest Avenue for a man who was found lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found Nicolas lying face up with blood coming from the back of his head, prosecutors said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating Nicolas' death, detectives determined that at about 11:19 p.m. on Nov. 8, Nicolas was near his vehicle on East Forest Avenue when he was approached by Guillen and Calderon.

The two men physically attacked and ultimately shot Nicolas in the head.

Guillen gave the order to Calderon to shoot Nicolas in the head, prosecutors said.

After fatally shooting the victim, Guillen and Calderon got back into Guillen's car and fled the scene.

Both Guillen and Calderon have been held in custody at the DuPage County Jail since the murder.

Guillen's bond was set at $2 million, and Calderon's was set at $4 million.

The bonds for both men have been revoked after being found guilty of Nicolas' murder.

Guillen is required to serve his full sentence before being eligible for parole.

Calderon's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023.