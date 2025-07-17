Illinois man slashed, choked woman inside apartment: officials

article

The Brief An Illinois man was arrested after allegedly cutting and choking a woman during an argument in Lake Bluff. Deputies say Angel Diaz fled when police were first called but returned hours later, leading to his arrest. He faces multiple felony charges and remains in Lake County Jail awaiting a court hearing.



An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly cutting and choking a woman Wednesday night in Lake County.

What we know:

Around 8:25 p.m., deputies were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in unincorporated Lake Bluff after a 911 call said a man was threatening people inside with a knife.

After deputies arrived, they learned 25-year-old Angel Diaz had fled from the apartment when he realized someone had called 911, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. An investigation determined Diaz had arrived earlier and appeared to be intoxicated. He started an argument with a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in the apartment.

While they were arguing, Diaz pulled out a knife and cut the woman's hand before proceeding to choke her. Both victims were able to escape him before calling police.

The woman did not require medical attention.

Roughly four hours later, Diaz returned to the apartment and started pounding on the door and refused to leave. The victims called 911 again and deputies responded and took Diaz into custody.

Diaz, of Lincolnshire, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery strangulation and aggravated assault.

Diaz is being held in the Lake County Jail ahead of his initial court hearing.