Illinois man who bragged about faking an insanity defense gets 261 month sentence

An Illinois man has received a 261-month sentence after he spent more than five years attempting to convince government experts that he was too delusional to face felony charges in Indiana.

Thirty-four-year-old Jeremiah Ellis of Blue Island, Illinois, feigned insanity and intellectual disability after he was arrested for participating in a string of northwest Indiana robberies committed in 2014.

He convinced several mental health experts at federal prisons in Kentucky and North Carolina that he couldn't be tried.

Surveillance by federal prison authorities later revealed that Ellis was bragging to others about his "insanity defense."

He pleaded guilty in October.