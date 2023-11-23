Illinois man who worked for Kendall County allegedly stole government property

article

An Illinois man is accused of stealing several pieces of electronic hardware belonging to Kendall County.

Nathan Mixa, 23, of Sandwich, is charged with official misconduct and theft of government property exceeding $10,000 but less than $100,000 in value.

In September, an investigation conducted by the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office uncovered several pieces of electronic hardware belonging to Kendall County that were allegedly found in Mixa's possession.

Detectives determined that Mixa did not have proper authorization to have the hardware.

At the time of the investigation, Mixa was employed by Kendall County. Following the investigation, he was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Mixa's employment was terminated.

A warrant was issued for Mixa's arrest, and he was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He appeared before a judge and was released on pre-trial conditions.