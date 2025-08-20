Illinois named one of the most fun states in America

The Brief Illinois ranked No. 4 overall in WalletHub’s 2025 "Most Fun States in America" list. The state earned top-five rankings in attractions, nightlife, restaurants, and theaters. Chicago also made the Top 10 of WalletHub’s "Most Fun Cities in America."



Illinois has been ranked the fourth most fun state in the nation, according to WalletHub’s annual list released Wednesday.

What we know:

WalletHub evaluated all 50 states across two broad categories—Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife—using 26 weighted metrics, from attractions and restaurants to beaches and event offerings.

Illinois came in third for Entertainment & Recreation and second for Nightlife. Standout areas included:

#1 in number of attractions

#1 in nightlife options per capita

#5 in restaurants per capita

#4 in performing arts/theaters per capita

#7 in movie theaters per capita

Overall, Illinois moved up two spots from last year’s ranking, climbing from sixth to fourth.

What they're saying:

"Living in one of the most fun states can boost your mental, physical and emotional health by giving you a wide range of activities to choose from, both indoor and outdoor," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "These states help residents stay active and socialize, and they’re also ideal for travelers who want to make the most out of the limited amount of time that they have to explore."

Dig deeper:

Alongside the state ranking, Chicago landed in the Top 10 of WalletHub's "Most Fun Cities in America" for 2025, tying with Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando and San Francisco for the most restaurants per capita.

What you can do:

You can see the full rankings and methodology for the "Most Fun States in America" HERE and the "Most Fun Cities in America" HERE.