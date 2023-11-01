Illinois officials celebrate milestones in $1.3B I-80 overhaul

State and local officials are celebrating major milestones in one of the cornerstone projects in Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure program.

The $1.3 billion overhaul of Interstate 80 is the largest single allocation out of all Rebuild Illinois projects.

Over the weekend, the Houbolt Road Interchange was switched over to a diverging diamond arrangement.

Work will soon be complete on the Shepley Road and Wheeler Avenue bridges over I-80.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is finalizing contracts to cover another 12 miles of I-80.

The entire I-80 project is scheduled to be mostly complete by the end of 2028 with final landscaping and bridge demolition completed in 2029.