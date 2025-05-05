Illinois officials: No rush for Real ID unless you're flying soon without a passport

The Brief TSA begins enforcing Real ID requirements this Wednesday, May 7. You can still get a Real ID after the deadline, and most people don’t need one immediately. Illinois officials are asking residents not to wait in long lines unless they’re flying soon without a passport.



Real ID enforcement starts Wednesday, but Illinois officials say there’s no need to rush—especially if you’re not flying soon.

What we know:

Beginning May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will start enforcing federal Real ID requirements for air travel. But contrary to what some may think, that date is not a hard deadline for getting the enhanced ID.

Lines have already stretched for blocks at places like the downtown Chicago Super Center. Crowds wrapped around Lake and Dearborn streets Monday, with some people waiting up to three hours to be seen.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is urging residents to hold off—unless they have immediate travel plans and no passport.

"We don’t want to discourage people from getting a Real ID," Giannoulias said. "But the fact is the vast majority of people do not need a Real ID before Wednesday."

What you can do:

You can still get a Real ID after May 7. There’s no cutoff for applying, and many people may find it easier to go later, once the initial surge dies down.

If you’re flying after the new enforcement date and don’t have a passport, passport card, DHS Trusted Traveler card, or another federally accepted form of ID, you’ll need a Real ID to board domestic flights.

But if you already have a valid passport—or aren’t flying anytime soon—you can skip the lines for now.

Giannoulias emphasized that a Real ID is not required to:

Drive a vehicle, if you already have a valid license

Identify yourself with a standard Illinois state ID

Travel for anyone under 18 years old

The Chicago Super Center site opens back up on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.