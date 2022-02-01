Illinois pizza chain creates pizza map so you know how much pie you'll need for the snowstorm

With a major snowstorm bearing down on the Chicago area, instead of stocking up on bread, a pizza place has a funny recommendation.

Monical's Pizza created a pizza map. The chain — which has a store in Manteno, Illinois — recommended that people who are getting hit the hardest by the storm pickup eight to ten pizzas to make it through the couple of days.

As for those getting a little less snow, the company said two to three pizzas should suffice.

On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for the entire state as the massive winter storm was poised to sock parts of the Chicago area with almost a foot of snow.

A winter storm warning for the south suburbs and northwest Indiana will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 11 inches expected in some areas.

The warning covers southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.