Illinois police unions endorse Darren Bailey for governor over Pritzker

Illinois' Republican candidate for governor, Darren Bailey, is being endorsed by the police union.

The endorsement was announced Monday morning by the presidents of both the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago Lodge 7.

Bailey says the rising crime rates and decline in mental health of Chicago police officers are the results of the lack of action and support by those currently in office.

"JB Pritzker, Lightfoot and Foxx have become the three musketeers of crime," Bailey said.

"He doesn't deserve to be thought of in the leadership of our state, and he's somebody who doesn't understand what it takes to lead through difficult times," Pritzker responded.

The police unions also endorsed attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.