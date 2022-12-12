Illinois police warn of increased patrols to crack down on drunk, high driving amid holiday season

A warning to all drivers across Illinois: police officials say they are stepping up enforcement efforts from December 16 through January 2 as part of their safety campaigns "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High. Get a DUI."

According to data, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving a driver under the influence of alcohol in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020.

Law enforcement is urging Illinois residents to have a plan in place to get home safely if you're out partying for the holidays.

Police say you should remember these tips:

Designate a sober driver or make a plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call 911.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely. They will thank you later.

Always buckle up!

"We want everyone in our community to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

"During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols. We will show zero tolerance for impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their destinations safely."

In 2020, one person was killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes.